Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $315,000 in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after buying an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after buying an additional 137,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,406,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $103.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.27.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Children’s Place from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

