Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,508 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFD. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 86,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFD stock opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $20.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

