Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USXF. 55I LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 185.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 122,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 107.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,964 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 120.8% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 19,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USXF stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $35.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.