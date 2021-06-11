Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 388 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE AVNS opened at $40.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.68 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

