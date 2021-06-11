Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $71.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,057. Commvault Systems has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.69.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,127,128 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after purchasing an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

