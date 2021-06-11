Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.37. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.35, with a volume of 7,694 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of C$426.32 million and a PE ratio of 21.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,712,850.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

