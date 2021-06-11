Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Comtech Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.33.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,897,000 after purchasing an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 474,612 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,205,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 488,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after buying an additional 57,742 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.