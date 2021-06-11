Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.90 million-76.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.74 million.

BBCP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 230,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

