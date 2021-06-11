Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.87.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 508.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

