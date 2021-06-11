Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.90 million-76.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.74 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBCP. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.67.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 230,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.97.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. Research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concrete Pumping stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.