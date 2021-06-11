Conflux Network Trading 23.8% Lower This Week (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $278.93 million and $2.82 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,172.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,367.99 or 0.06370193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00440017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $581.49 or 0.01564279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.39 or 0.00154389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.16 or 0.00662211 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00443929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006454 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00040291 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 842,301,812 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

