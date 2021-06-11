Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 719 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 28.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,939,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,469,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,499.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period.

JKL traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.52. 10,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,906. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $72.15 and a 12-month high of $177.84.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

