Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,625 shares during the period. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $14,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICF traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.97. 91,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

