Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.83 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHMM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after buying an additional 364,110 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,179,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,251,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after buying an additional 194,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,364,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,734. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.23.

