Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 121,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,790,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,938,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $231.47 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.