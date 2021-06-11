Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Conns Inc is a specialty retailer currently operating retail locations in Texas and Louisiana. It sells major home appliances, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers and ranges, and a variety of consumer electronics, including projection, plasma and LCD televisions, camcorders, VCRs, DVD players and home theater products. They also sell home office equipment, lawn and garden products and bedding, and continue to introduce additional product categories for the home to help increase same store sales and to respond to their customers’ product needs. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a c- rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

CONN stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.10. Conn’s has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.61.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conn’s will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,518 shares of company stock worth $1,260,473. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 9,410.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Conn’s during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

