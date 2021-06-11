Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 63,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,257,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $895.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

