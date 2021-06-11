ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $15.39. ContextLogic shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,921,015 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 187,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $1,570,161.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,024,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,575,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,723 shares of company stock worth $6,580,292 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,333,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,834,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

