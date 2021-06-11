Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock opened at $15.77 on Monday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

