Contrasting Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

92.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $719.56 million 10.95 -$104.13 million $1.73 29.03 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $389.99 million 5.00 -$36.28 million $1.58 12.23

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Apartment Income REIT. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apartment Income REIT and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 0 7 3 0 2.30 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 3 0 0 1.60

Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $43.78, indicating a potential downside of 12.85%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential downside of 52.15%. Given Apartment Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Apartment Income REIT is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 10.63% 10.59% 1.75%

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats Apartment Income REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.