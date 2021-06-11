Contrasting Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Texas Instruments and Applied Optoelectronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Instruments $14.46 billion 11.99 $5.60 billion $5.97 31.46 Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.99 -$58.45 million ($1.52) -5.71

Texas Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Instruments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Texas Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Instruments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Texas Instruments and Applied Optoelectronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Instruments 4 6 17 0 2.48 Applied Optoelectronics 1 5 1 0 2.00

Texas Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $190.79, suggesting a potential upside of 1.60%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $12.10, suggesting a potential upside of 39.40%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Texas Instruments.

Risk and Volatility

Texas Instruments has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Instruments and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Instruments 40.04% 69.92% 33.09% Applied Optoelectronics -23.49% -10.53% -5.88%

Summary

Texas Instruments beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products. This segment also provides signal chain products that sense, condition, and measure signals to allow information to be transferred or converted for further processing and control for use in end markets, including amplifiers, data converters, interface products, motor drives, clocks, and sensing products.; and high volume products comprising integrated analog and standard products, which are primarily for sale into personal electronics, industrial, and automotive markets. The Embedded Processing segment offers connected microcontrollers, such as microcontrollers, microcontrollers with integrated wireless capabilities, and stand-alone wireless connectivity solutions that are used in electronic equipment; digital signal processors for mathematical computations; and applications processors for specific computing activity. This segment offers products for use in various markets, such as industrial, automotive, Personal electronics, communications equipment, enterprise systems, and calculators and other. The company also provides DLP products primarily for use in projectors to create high-definition images; calculators; and application-specific integrated circuits. Texas Instruments Incorporated markets and sells its semiconductor products through direct sales and distributors, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

