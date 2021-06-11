Contrasting EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) and EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Centamin has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Centamin and EMX Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $828.74 million 2.18 $155.98 million $0.13 12.00 EMX Royalty $5.37 million 52.13 -$4.48 million N/A N/A

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than EMX Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and EMX Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin N/A N/A N/A EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Centamin and EMX Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 1 3 3 0 2.29 EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centamin beats EMX Royalty on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt. Centamin plc was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

