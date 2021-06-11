Contrasting LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) & Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

LifeVantage has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares LifeVantage and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeVantage 5.25% 40.72% 20.24% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.47% -42.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.2% of LifeVantage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of LifeVantage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LifeVantage and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeVantage $232.91 million 0.51 $11.55 million $0.86 9.84 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$14.19 million ($0.30) -2.62

LifeVantage has higher revenue and earnings than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LifeVantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LifeVantage and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeVantage 0 0 0 0 N/A Diffusion Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 345.18%. Given Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diffusion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than LifeVantage.

Summary

LifeVantage beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes. It also provides anti-aging skin care products, including facial cleansers, perfecting lotions, eye serums, anti-aging creams, and hand creams, as well as hair care products, such as invigorating shampoos, nourishing conditioners, and scalp serums under the LifeVantage TrueScience brand name. The company sells its products through its website, as well as through a network of independent distributors in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Canada, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Taiwan, Austria, Spain, Ireland, Belgium, New Zealand, and China. LifeVantage Corporation is headquartered in Sandy, Utah.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

