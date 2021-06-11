Contrasting Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America 2.38% 10.42% 3.80% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

97.3% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Motorcar Parts of America and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 Luminar Technologies 0 4 5 0 2.56

Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.16%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $31.38, suggesting a potential upside of 32.83%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Motorcar Parts of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Luminar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $535.83 million 0.83 -$7.29 million $1.44 16.16 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 575.40 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Luminar Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers. It also designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance, and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the original equipment, aerospace, and aftermarket. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

