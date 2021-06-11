Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 482,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,274. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
