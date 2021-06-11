Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 482,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,274. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.28 and a 1-year high of C$8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,413.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.66.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$310.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$280.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

