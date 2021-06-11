Cornichon One Day Volume Reaches $524.00 (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. Cornichon has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $524.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cornichon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00058789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00168192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00196879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.06 or 0.01158685 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,562.56 or 0.99668130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Cornichon Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 17,550,155 coins and its circulating supply is 17,308,306 coins. The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax . Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cornichon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cornichon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cornichon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.