CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs Sells 15,500 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,729. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CRVL opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.00. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.22.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

