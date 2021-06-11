Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.56 ($0.78). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.75), with a volume of 251,647 shares traded.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £160.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56.

In related news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 25,000 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

About Costain Group (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

