Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $305.21.

Coupa Software stock opened at $223.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total value of $223,229.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $314,358.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

