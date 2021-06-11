Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Stock Position Reduced by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CUZ opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

