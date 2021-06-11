Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,289.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,503.35 and a one year high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

