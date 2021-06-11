Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Dustin Finer Sells 1,500 Shares

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $41,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,740.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Covetrus alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00.

CVET opened at $27.83 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 33,676,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,293,000 after acquiring an additional 972,278 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,173,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,888,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after acquiring an additional 139,390 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.