COVIR.IO (CVR) One Day Volume Tops $670.00

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded down 76.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, COVIR.IO has traded down 84.1% against the dollar. COVIR.IO has a total market capitalization of $647,806.72 and approximately $670.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.44 or 0.00014537 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00060561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.16 or 0.00179499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.39 or 0.00196158 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $456.78 or 0.01220862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,493.12 or 1.00210512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002699 BTC.

About COVIR.IO

COVIR.IO’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official website for COVIR.IO is covir.io/v2 . The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

