Credit Suisse Group Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $30.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

