Credit Suisse Group Raises Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $30.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. Truist raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.
Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $28.69.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
