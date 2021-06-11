Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €113.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

Credit Suisse Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.53 ($126.51).

Symrise stock opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €107.85. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

