Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.63 ($32.51).

SZG stock opened at €26.58 ($31.27) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.80. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 52-week high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

