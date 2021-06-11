Critical Contrast: Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) & SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 21.32% 37.21% 25.66% SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viemed Healthcare and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 2 0 2.67 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Viemed Healthcare currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.07%. SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.27%. Given SOC Telemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Viemed Healthcare.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Viemed Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and SOC Telemed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $131.31 million 2.23 $31.53 million $0.78 9.42 SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.46 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.71

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than SOC Telemed. SOC Telemed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viemed Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats SOC Telemed on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and other respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.