Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.79.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.35). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cronos Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cronos Group news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 604,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $6,255,653.85. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 714,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $7,197,623.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,165,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,222,275.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,771,980 shares of company stock valued at $18,275,703 in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Cronos Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

