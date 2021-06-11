CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Shawn Henry Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total value of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $2,519,069.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $802,760.00.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

