CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.

CRWD traded up $14.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,741,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $91.05 and a 12 month high of $251.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.88.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.11, for a total value of $1,115,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

