CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) & VMware (NYSE:VMW) Critical Review

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CrowdStrike has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CrowdStrike and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdStrike $874.44 million 59.28 -$92.63 million ($0.40) -578.90 VMware $11.77 billion 5.86 $2.06 billion $4.52 36.37

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdStrike. CrowdStrike is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdStrike and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdStrike -15.86% -11.89% -4.41% VMware 17.49% 25.69% 7.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of CrowdStrike shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of CrowdStrike shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of VMware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CrowdStrike and VMware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdStrike 0 4 20 0 2.83 VMware 0 10 8 0 2.44

CrowdStrike currently has a consensus target price of $240.76, suggesting a potential upside of 4.67%. VMware has a consensus target price of $174.62, suggesting a potential upside of 6.27%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VMware is more favorable than CrowdStrike.

Summary

VMware beats CrowdStrike on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells its platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, VMware Service-defined Firewall, VMware SD-WAN, VMware SASE, VMware vRealize Network Insight, and VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer; digital workspace solutions that comprise Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, and Horizon; and application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Basic, standard, and advanced edition, Tanzu Application Service, and Tanzu Labs. In addition, it offers intrinsic security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint and Workload. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

