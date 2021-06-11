Crowny Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last week, Crowny has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $94,892.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00055945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00155385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.10 or 0.00192918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.40 or 0.01108094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,811.91 or 0.99881052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

