CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EVD. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Commerzbank set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €54.10 ($63.65).

Shares of EVD opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €54.49. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €31.36 ($36.89) and a 1-year high of €59.40 ($69.88).

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

