CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.14

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 15850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.96.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other CubeSmart news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

