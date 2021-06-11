Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CULP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.35. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,774. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07. Culp has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 199.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 55,579 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Culp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

