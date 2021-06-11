Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $217.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at $374,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

