Curate (XCUR) Trading Down 28.4% This Week

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last seven days, Curate has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. Curate has a total market capitalization of $11.94 million and $1.75 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can now be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00004672 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00842005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.94 or 0.08381992 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,051,166 coins. Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

