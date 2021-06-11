Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,213 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 331,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $139,643.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,617 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,486 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

