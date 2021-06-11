CUTcoin (CUT) Tops One Day Volume of $669.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 11th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $19.82 million and $669.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00035802 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.38 or 0.00218461 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008185 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00036702 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 142,944,157 coins and its circulating supply is 138,944,157 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.