Cypress Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.20. 2,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,320. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.20 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.59. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

